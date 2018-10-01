Clear
Arrests in Infant Death

we begin at 4 with this breaking news update! deputies arrested the parents of the 11-month old infant who was killed in hazel green this weekend. porsha bole and joshua foster are both in the madison county jail on aggravated child abuse charges. authorities say the cause of death is pending completion of an autopsy. and more charges are possible depending on what the autopsy reveals. waay 31 is working to learn more information and will keep you updated
