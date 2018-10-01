Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: PeCAN for Brain Health

new information on the fight against confusion and delirum after elective surgery. when a person becomes delirious, they are more likely to suffer complications, require longer hospital stays and even die. waay-31's alyssa martin walks us through a new program meant to predict who is most at-risk. debbie hill loves looking at photos of her late husband james' adventures. james loved being social, sailing, and serenading his loved ones. nat sound cg debbie hill in: :16 out: :19 "he was just somebody who lit up a room." vo/narration...... but as james got older, he was diagnosed with mild alzheimer's, which worried debbie when he went under the knife. the first two times he had surgery his anesthesia was modified, but the third time when he went under regular general anesthesia for a broken hip . debbie hill in: :34 out: :46 "he was delirious. he was confused. sometimes he hallucinated. it broke my heart to see him not be the person that i debbie's husband, james, did not take part in pecan , but his story was a big inspiration in helping to launch the program in 2017. after james died, his brain was donated to science for research.