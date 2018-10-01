Speech to Text for Old Grissom Demolition for Sandra Moon Complex to Begin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today-- construction crews are expected to tear down half of the old grissom high school. it's all part of the new sandra moon community complex. waay 31's jefferson tyler is live at the old grissom campus where crews will arrive in a matter of hours. jefferson. bill-- this morning crews will take the first physical step in making the sandra moon complex a reality. you can see there is caution tape up all around the school right now. the multimillion dollar project has been years in the making. it's named after former city councilwoman sandra moon who was the first female council president. there will be three parts to the community complex-- a brand new public library, a performance and fine arts area, and a new sports facility that will consist of soccer and baseball fields along with a new gym. it will be january before crews break ground on the new public library hear at the complex. the