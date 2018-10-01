Clear

School Security Task Force

WAAY 31's Sarah Singleterry reports on how parents of Huntsville City Schools students can have input on security measures for their children's schools

Posted: Mon Oct 01 05:36:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Oct 01 05:36:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for School Security Task Force

today ... huntsville city schools parents listen up ... the school board wants you to hear your ideas on how to best keep schools safe and hold parents accountable. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now to explain how you can be part of the discussion that starts tonight. parents ... tonight's meeting is the first of five chances you'll have to be a part of contributing to school safety changes ... suggestions made at these meetings will carry over to the not-yet-formed school safety task force ... task force members will review all community input ... and present their recommendations to superintendent finley ... from there ... finley will work with the task force to figure out the best way to implement long term changes to school security and parent accountability ... finley's clear backpack policy is also subject to this process ... this first meeting is happening tonight at 530 in the columbia high school cafeteria live in hsv ss waay 31 news
