Speech to Text for School Security Task Force

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today ... huntsville city schools parents listen up ... the school board wants you to hear your ideas on how to best keep schools safe and hold parents accountable. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now to explain how you can be part of the discussion that starts tonight. parents ... tonight's meeting is the first of five chances you'll have to be a part of contributing to school safety changes ... suggestions made at these meetings will carry over to the not-yet-formed school safety task force ... task force members will review all community input ... and present their recommendations to superintendent finley ... from there ... finley will work with the task force to figure out the best way to implement long term changes to school security and parent accountability ... finley's clear backpack policy is also subject to this process ... this first meeting is happening tonight at 530 in the columbia high school cafeteria live in hsv ss waay 31 news