Speech to Text for Youth Football Teaching More Than A Game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

so yeah we'lve talked a lot of college football, but saturday is also game day for our littlest players.... lauren cavasinni takes us to monrovia elementary, where players are learning more than just how to block and tackle the monrovia panthers youth football team is made up of 10 and 11 years old. and while they may be young, coach eddrick malone looks to instill life long lessons. eddrick malone/monrovia panthers coach: "no matter the obstacles, adversity, all of us is brothers. we need to come together, be one because without one everything is pretty much dead." but obviously, the team still wants to win. check this out - number 36 brycen dowdell intercepts the ball and runs it all the way down to the panthers endzone for a touchdown. now dowdell intercepted the ball not once, not twice, but 4 times during this game and two of those we're pick sixes! me: what is this for? brycen dowdell/monrovi a panthers: "it's for the mvp of the game. me: so you got the mvp, how does that feel? dowdell: "great." the monrovia panthers's defense also had a day - they did not allow hazel green to score at all. a true team effort. me: what would you say is your favorite part of being on this team? hayden mason/monrovia panthers:"brotherhood and friends." so coach eddrick malone's message is sticking. kyle beach/monrovia panthers: "always have a good attitude even when your losing." brycen dowdell/monrovi a panthers: "to keep your attitude straight." and that's the most important part of their game plan. reporting from monrovia elementary, lc, waay 31 sports. ad-lib sports