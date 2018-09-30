Speech to Text for TEAM OF VOLUNTEERS HELP CLEAN UP DECATUR STORM DAMAGE

new at ten. several home owners in decatur are getting help removing debris left by april's storm. "it's great they came here to help us. it shows that during hard times you can have someone to lean on and fall on." waay 31's brittany collins spent the day in decatur following team rubicon as they cleaned up storm damage. this home behind me had a huge tree laying on their yard...home owners told me the city removed tree limbs and debris from the road...but it's the homeowners job to remove the debrisaround their home. pkg it's beenfive months since the big storm in decatur... ...and some homes are still a mess... for two weeks that tree across the street was down and it was hard trying to get it up because it was a really big tree. kemoine seay and his family said they didn't have the equipment to remove the trees from their yard...so when they got the phone phone call from that team rubicon would move them they were happy... it made me free like there's still good people in the community. god still exists in the community. . the decatur morgan county emergency management agency gave team rubicon a list of over 12 damaged homes that need trees picked up. marie sanders told me crew members are trained volunteers--who are mostly retired veterans and first responders...this saves home owners lots of money... something like this would be a couple thousand dollars especially the larger the tree. the time and the equipment. seay and his family like keeping up with their yard, so now the tree is gone, they can have their view back... some of the big pretty trees are gone but it'snot going to be a eye sore. look live team rubicon gets their money from donations from several organizations. they'll be out here working on more homes tomorrow morning. reporting in decatur brittany collins waay 31 news.