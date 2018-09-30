Speech to Text for $4.1 BILLION OF ECONOMIC GROWTH COMING TO HUNTSVILLE & NORTH ALABAMA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a rocket engine. waay31's sierra phillips went to the streets to find out how people are feeling about the growth and what kind of expectations they have.. im here in hsv where i got mixed reaction from people about the 4.1 billion in growth coming to the tennessee valley. while it does excite some...it's also causing some concern that the rocket city may not be ready yet to take off. cruz "a lot of growth coming, jobs moving in here i recommend it- this is a great place to be" singleton "its starting to be a little more trendy and its cool for young people too" aerojet, facebook, mazda-toyota -- just to name a few--are set to bring thousands of jobs to the tennessee valley in the next few years. singleton "i'm exciting about hsv growing economic growth here is great" but with 12 new major projects set to bring in 6000 jobs just in coming years alone,some people i talked to today said they were worried that more jobs--- means more people--- which will also mean more traffic. griffith "assuming there are enough houses, assuming all of that, getting people where they need to go is going to be an issue" while some expressed traffic concerns-- others expressed concerns about where these big projects will be popping up. "its being restricted into areas such as research blvd and explorer blvd instead of being move to areas such as harvest, n. hsv, and hazel green" everyone i talked to today agreed that the growth is inevitable here in the valley but when it comes to how north alabama nandles that growth...we'll have to wait and see in the coming years. reporting live in hsv sierra phillips