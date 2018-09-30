Speech to Text for SAT 9 29 2018 WEATHER

high pressure will be our big weather maker over the next 7-10 days. we are at a position where high pressure is to our east. that will allow some moisture to move into the valley and create a few showers and storms. that will be mainly monday through tuesday. once we hit wednesday, high pressure moves directly overhead. this will create a set-up of plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. it will still feel warmer than normal for the first few days of october.