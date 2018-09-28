Speech to Text for Week 6: High School Football Part 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

well hi again everyone and welcome to week 6 of friday night football... we're already halfway through the regular season....with some big matchups tonight. these teams now starting to setting their sights on the playoffs ahead and some of these games tonight could have a big effect on a post season run. to our game of the week, buckhorn traveling to sparkman, it's the senators homecoming game, so hugeeeeee crowd out there at sparkman high school, first quarter sparkman up 7-0, bucks offense trying to get something going, but senators shut them down, sets them up on this drive, sparkman qb jacob medlen hands it off to his runningback, but bucks defense says not this time, however, couple plays later, medlen hands it to chris joiner who's having a phenomal year this year, he gets six. senators win their homecoming game 35 to 0. bob jones hosting hillcrest tonight over at maidson stadium...and boy was it a muddy one for these guys! but they didn't mind getting a little dirty. when i got there it was tied up at 14piece. patriots with the ball and caden rose hands it off to khalil griffin who plows his was through the middle for a first down. rose down in the redzone now--takes the snap and launches a beauty to cameron pugh for a patriots td! they go up 21-14. hillcrest patriots--with the ball---and qb michael brambrlett finds christian taylor on the outside but it's not enough for a first down. they would go 3 and out and be forced to punt.. bob jones back with the ball with a few seconds left before the half...rose looking to go deep but some great defense there by those hillcrest corners...so muddy i can't even see their number! bob jones gets the win 35 to 21 lots of homecoming games tonight next one is the hutnsville panthers, they host columbia, the eagles looking for a win, the panthers coming off that upset over sparkman. and it would get ugly early... on the first play of the game huntsvilles willie mccaulley runs left... breaks a few tackles... and takes it down the sideline for a thirty yard gain... on the second play of the game... jackson glover with the play action pass to hayden neighbors for the touchdown... panthers up 7 early... on their second drive of the game... stoney patton runs it in for a touchdown from nine yards out... panthers go on to win big... sixty three to zero... they are on a roll. huntsville gets the shutout 63 to 0 we take you out to muscle shoals now for one of the biggest rivalry matchups in north alabama... where the trojans are taking on the florence falcons... lets head straight to early in the first quarter.... trojans running back keevon hankins bounces to the outside... and just look at him just making falcon defenders miss... hankins takes it 19 yards to the house... 7-0 trojans!! falcons looking to respond... dee beckwith drops back to pass but the throw is picked off by jackson bratton... who takes it all the way into the falcons redzone... muscle shoals looking to capitalize on the turnover but the florence defense shuts the door on fourth and goal... muscle shoals wins 10 to 7. close one!!! over in athens the crowd was packing the stadium for the golden eagles matchup against the east limestone indians tonight... indians with the ball first -- qb andrew parris takes the snap...tries to make it run for it himself but those golden eagle defenders were too quick...no gain and they would quickly bring up 3rd down.. parris---looking for a 1st down to keep the indians alive and he finds cj yarborough on the wing but jaelen cates brings him down and the indians would have to punt... logan smothers starting qb for the golden eagles--quick look to his left and he connects with myles fewell who gets a few extra yards of his own for the first down. but they were just warming up! smothers---airs one out deep downfield it's jordan scott who brings it in and runs it into the endzone for a golden eagles td! they were firing on all clyinders tonight and get the easy win at home final score 30-0. huge matchup tonight in hartselle as they hosted briarwood christian. both of these teams came into the night undefeated on the season - but someone would go home with an mark in the loss column. and it was a battle of the defenses. each team only let up one touchdown which took the game into overtime. hartselle won the toss and got the ball first. the tigers waste no time at all - right there number four keondre swoops runs the ball into the endzone to put hartselle on top for the first time all game. the extra point is good - tigers are up 14 to 7. now it's briarwoods turn to try to tie the game - but hartselle shuts them down. watch right here - the lions quarterback jonah carroll throws into the endzone but hartselle was there to intercept the ball. game over. tigers take the "w" tonight handing briarwood their first loss. the final score was 14 to 7.