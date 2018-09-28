Speech to Text for Week 6: High School Football Part 2

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

- plainview bears hosting the undefeated fyffe red devels - first possesion for fyffe and zachary pyron pulls off a perfect fake to keep it and take it outside down the sideline almost 60 yards to put the number one team in 3a on the board first... - picking up next series already in the redzone and payton anderson just bulls his way through the middle for another red devil td... - nextplainview punter david meijapunts it out as anderson takes it off the bounce and sprints down the sideline and...boom goes meija up ending him and saving the possible touchdown - but that would be about all plainview had going as fyffe wins 55 to 7 randolph vs westminster christian, battle of the unbeatens, #78 there talking his team up because at the half, wildcats were beating them 21- 0. third quarter, randolph trying to run the ball, but the wildcats defense holds themoff, now on the goal line, sr qb ian thies keeps this one, and plows threw for another td 28-0 wilcats. next drive for randolph, qb going to flick it to his guy, but the raiders can't hold on to it, alex stanley with the scoop for the wildcats, he's hustling up the sideline, takes it to the house, westminster christian wins 48 to 0. moving right along to new hope vs madison county where the two teams were neck in neck madison county tigers try to kick the ball but its knocked back and picked up for a new hope indians touch down. the tigers come back though as number 3 runs all the way down the field. the two teams battled it out all night - number 33 for the tigers makes a nice catch but is knocked out by indians dylan selvage the final score of the game - 68 to 7 madison county lets head on down to falkville, they're hosing priceville, when we got there the score was already 34 to 14 - and the blue devils were on top. but don't count the bulldogs out just yet. watch right here as priceville's quarterback brock payne runs the ball all the way to the bulldog one yard line. then next play payne finds number 12 ethan white in the corner of the endzone for a touchdown with seconds left in the second quarter. and the extra point was good that made the score 34 to 21 going into halftime. falkville will win this one 48- 28. another win for blue devils, they stay perfect on the season. over to sheffield now where the 3 and 2 bulldogs host a dangerous team in the r.a. hubbard chiefs... and boy was there offense in this one... we take you to the second quarter with sheffield driving... jaylen jones with the quick pass out to thad hampton and hampton just turns on the burners... down the sideline and just inside chiefs territory. same drive... jones throws one up deep to aj cherry who makes a great adjustment on the ball and hauls it in for the touchdown... bulldogs tie things up at 14 until this... the ensuming kickoff.... chiefs jamel robinson bobbles the return and then look at this kid do the rest... robinson... making bulldogs miss left and right...takes the kick all the way to the endzone for the score... i told you guys this one had some offense in it... sheffield 28 r.a. hubbard 26