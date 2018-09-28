Speech to Text for Doctor found guilty of sexual harassment

start october 29th. new tonight... the legal battle is not over for the decatur doctor accused of sexual harassment. dr. michael dick was found guilty of sexually harassing three of his former patients in decatur municipal court friday. waay 31's kody fisher is in decatur tonight, and found out what happens next... according to the prosecutor in the case... testimony was only heard for one of dr. michael dick's sexual harassment charges.. he plead guilty to the other two charges simply to be able to include them in his appeal of the verdict... and he still denies all the allegations against him... one of the women claimed he had pulled her pants and panties down below her waist and touched her bottom and hip... another woman claimed dr. dick put his hand down her pants and touched her above her vagina... the three women are not the only ones accusing dr. dick of sexual harassment. there is an open civil case against him right now with ten other women suing him... the attorney for those women tell me -- they are trying to add eleven more women to the case... which would be a total of 21...