Our Weekend Starts Cool But Gradually Warms

A stray shower can't be ruled out, but the weekend will be mostly dry. Saturday morning will be cool, but gradual warming will carry us through the weekend.

Posted: Fri Sep 28 20:17:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 28 20:17:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Huntsville
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
