Sheriff frustrated with forensics lab

new at 6-- the colbert county sheriff is furious with the state foresnic's lab - accusing them of dragging their feet to approve a test for dna evidence in a murder case by an independent lab. john johnson was stabbed over 20 times in his colbert county home last december. the sheriff says they have possible dna evidence from the suspect- but there's a problem. it's mixed with the victim's blood, and the state forensic's lab said they can't separate it. that's where the independent lab comes in. waay31's breken terry was in tuscumbia-- and sat down with the colbert county sheriff to talk about his frustration - and why the family is ready for answers. the johnson family tells me it's been agonizing, knowing the person who killed their loved one is still on the streets and the sheriff shares in these frustrations. johnson- when you are out you constantly wondering is that the person that done this? colbert county sheriff frank williamson says they have dna evidence in the case believed to be a suspect but the state told him they cannot seperate the blood evidence. williamson- they had our victims dna and they had a minor dna that they could not identify. williamson says they found an independent lab in florida who says they can seperate the evidence but the state forensic's lab won't approve it. williamson- he is of the opinion that they can't get anymore than his people did with the state so that maybe the case but we need to try it. williamson tells us they are getting no cooperation with the state. williamson- we can't get any cooperation from the state. it's when they look at you or say on the phone they refuse to jump through hoops to approve this independent lab in fla it's ridiclous. the johnson family feels the same way. johnson- as much state taxes we pay and then the state can't help us get nothing solved and get a murder off the street. look live tag: williamson tells me if the state continues to drag their feet in approving the evidence to be tested they will seek court action to force the states hand. in colbert co bt waay31. we have reached out to the state forensics lab multiple times and have