Reaction to road budget allocation

the huntsville city council approved the more than two hundred and fifty million dollar 20-19 fiscal budget.. but some changes were made before it was approved.. like the, seven million dollars that was budgeted towards road re-surfacing. thanks for joining us-- i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. the city took about a tenth of that money and moved it towards a one time bonus for retired city workers. waay 31's sydney martin talked to people who live in huntsville about the council's decision to re-allocate the money. andrew moore, lives in huntsville "i think it should go towards roads. i'm a college student and i don't really have enough money to fix my car if it gets messed up." kristen anderson, lives in huntsville "i think they spend too much time repaving the roads. it takes too long to finish them. so i think they should leave some of the roads the way they are right now and if they want to give the money to the retired city workers i think that's great. " differing opinions from two people who live in huntsville about road resurfacing. the city's allocated about 40 million dollars towards local roads---about 33 million will go toward widening or extending existing streets -- and the other 7 million will go towards road resurfacing. andrew moore, lives in huntsville "there is a lot of pot holes and i kinda get tired of running over those on a daily basis." at thursday's meeting the city council took about 7 hundred thousand dollars out of the resurfacing portion of the road budget -- and put it toward a one time bonus for retired city workers... it's unclear how many retired workers will receive money or how much they'll get -- but moore thinks keeping the money in the road budget would have benefited more people... andrew moore, lives in huntsville "i think more people will be affected towards the money towards the roads simply because more people are out driving than probably retired." syd, "the city told us they are already rating roads to determine which will be resurfaced in the 20-19 fiscal year, however, no list has been announced. in hsv sm waay 31 news. last year-- the city had to fork over 25 million dollars of its 56 million dollar road budget to the state. that left huntsville with 31-million dollars to spend on its own roads. this year the 40 million dollar road budget will all be used for local roads. that means means there's an extra 9 million dollars for local