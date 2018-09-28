Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Treatment for Blood Clot Risks

more than six million americans suffer from atrial fibrillation. the condition makes your heart race and can cause a stroke. a newstudy aimed at finding patients who are at risk and - in turn - help doctors make better decisions about treatment. vo/narration...... this is one of richard amundsen's favorite hobbies. richard amundsen in: :05 out: :06 "i do enjoy playing the piano." vo/narration...... but the music almost stopped when richard's heart beat started to race. cg richard amundsen in: :11 out: :17 "occasionally it would go up and all of a sudden i would be at 170 beats per minute." vo/narration...... doctor jeffrey goldberger says richard's condition, atrial fibrillation, affects the way blood flows through the heart which can cause clots. cg jeffrey goldberger, md chief of the cardiovascular division university of miami miller school of medicine in: :25 out: :30 "if those travel anywhere to the body, particularly the brain, it can cause a stroke." vo/narration...... most patients like richard are put on blood thinners to prevent stroke. but there are dangerous side effects. jeffrey goldberger, md in: :35 out: :40 "the blood thinners have a three percent risk of major bleeding per year." vo/narration...... so doctor goldberger and his team at the university of miami are studying a better way to predict which a-fib patients are at high risk of forming these clots. it's called 4-d flow m-r-i. jeffrey goldberger, md in: :52 out: 1:02 "what it allows us to do is actually measure in every part of the atrium the blood flow velocity or speed throughout the cardiac cycle." vo/narration...... the researchers are studying patients who undergo cardioversion therapy to shock their heart back into normal rhythm. jeffrey goldberger, md in: 1:08 out: 1:13 "we're hoping to find that actually restoring the rhythm to normal improves the blood flow velocity." vo/narration...... allowing doctors to make better decisions about who needs to be on blood thinners and who does not. richard amundsen in: 1:19 out: 1:20 "i've been very lucky." vo/narration...... richard had cardioversion to eliminate his a-fib. richard amundsen in: 1:23 out: 1:24 "i'm enjoying my life." richard is one of a dozen participants in the 4-d flow m- r-i study. doctor goldberger says they are just collecting data now and plan to start a large clinical trial by next year.