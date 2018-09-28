Speech to Text for Teen Charged in Green Cove Murder Named

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

well. new at midday -- authorities released the name of the teenager charged alongside of a man with capital murder... x-zavier scott and domanek jackson were both charged with capital murder for the death of tiffany kelley. police said the 2 suspects asked the victim for a ride before killing her and stealing her car... investigators said the 2 had been in huntsvlle for a few weeks -- and wanted to steal a car to get back to clarke county, where they were later arrested... an investigator told waay 31 they were at a loss for words after what he heard from the suspect... i didn't see or feel there was any remorse. it was uh..the only thing he did ask was how his girlfriend was doing but nothing for the victim. i did ask him how he knew she was deceased. he said he had assumed because if you get stabbed in the neck you would die." he also said the 2 planned to kill whoever gave them a ride that night, police said the suspects tried to burn personal items they found inside kelley's car -- but weren't able to get rid of