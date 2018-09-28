Speech to Text for Vote on Brett Kavanaugh

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good morning and thank you for joining us. i'm najahe sherman... bill young is on assignement.. happening today... a vote expected in the decision of supreme court nomiee brett kavanaugh. millions tuned into emotional testimony fromkavanaugh and his accuser christine blasey ford before the senate judiciary committee yesterday. the voteto move forward andrecommendthe full senatejudge kavanaugh's nomination to the supreme court is now up in the air as the world awaits the final votes. tipping the scales in favor of kavanaugh-retiring arizona senator jeff flake. abc's lana zak is at the capitol-- democrats tried one last time to convince their republican colleaguesto hold off on considering judge brett kavanaugh's nomination to the supreme court pending a thorough fbi investigation into the sexual assault allegations-- blumenthal 4145 "i motion we issue a supeona to mark judge republicans voted to proceed without delay-- nats "aye" democrats in shock... sen. hirono 4747 no no no! several democrats walking out of the meeting, 1030 harris: ?ramming this through because they have the power? or "we feel this in here" while republicans justified their support- grassely sot:there's simply no reason to deny judge kavanaugh a seat on the supreme court on the the basis of evidence presented to us graham:i have never heard a more compelling defense of one's honor and integrity than i did from brett kavanaugh. the ranking democrat, dianne feinstein stayed behind to defend her actions and voice her strong opposition to kavanaugh feinstein sot 5656 this was not someone who reflected an impartial temperament or the fairness and even handedness one would see in a judge. and feinstein voicing her full support of dr christine blasey ford, the first of three people to accuse kavanaugh of