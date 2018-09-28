Weather Friday Morning Update

Clear
at waaytv.com we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? the rain has moved out as the clouds linger across the valley.an overcast morning with patchy fog will gradually transition into a partly cloudy afternoon.tem peratures will be fairly seasonably with a high near 80 degrees.the weather for friday night football looks nearly perfect with temperatures in the 70s at kickoff and a partly cloudy sky. tonight, lows dip into the upper 50s.while that's much cooler than what we're used to, it's actually right on average.temperatures are climbing back above average for saturday, though.highs will be back in the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky.rain showers hold off until sunday afternoon, then they linger into monday as well.
Huntsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
