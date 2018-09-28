Clear
2 Charged with Capital Murder

Posted: Fri Sep 28 08:06:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 28 08:06:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

to two percent...but was voted down. waay 31 has learned more about what led up to the stabbing death of a huntsville woman... police said the 2 suspects asked the victim for a ride before killing her and stealing her car... x-zavier scott and a juvenile female were both charged with capital murder for the death of tiffany kelley... investigators said the 2 had been in huntsvlle for a few weeks -- and wanted to steal a car to get back to clarke county, where they were later arrested... an investigator told waay 31 they where at a loss for words after what he heard from the suspect... i didn't see or feel there was any remorse. it was uh..the only thing he did ask was how his girlfriend was doing but nothing for the victim. i did ask him how he knew she was deceased. he said he had assumed because if you get stabbed in the neck you would die." he also said the 2 planned to kill whoever gave them a ride that night, police said the suspects tried to burn personal items they found inside kelley's car -- but weren't able to get rid of all the evidence from the murder. because this incident is capital murder the 2 suspects will not receive bond. the charge is deemed capital...because of the stolen car.. the teen is being charged as an adult, however she is still
