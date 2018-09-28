Speech to Text for Vote Expected Today on Kavanaugh

a crew in that hearing this morning. this morning senate republicans are moving forward with a vote on supreme court nominee brett kavanaugh.. lets take you live now to our nations capitol... we know senate majority leader mitch mcconnell said a vote in the senate judiciary committee will proceed as scheduled... right now- its still unclear if committee republicans have the votes to move the nomination forward to the full senate.... with republican sen. jeff flake of arizona appearing to be the swing vote on the committee. late thursday the american bar association urged the committee to hold today's vote until the fbi could investigate..