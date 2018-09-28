Clear
Evidence Hearing In Darby Case

Posted: Fri Sep 28 07:59:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 28 07:59:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

happening today-- a judge is expected to rule on one of two motions involving a huntsville police officer charged with murder. the district attorney's office filed a subpoena asking for the city of huntsville to turn over all evidence from the internal review board involving officer william darby. on monday-- the city filed a motion asking the judge to quash-- or reject-- the da's request. darby is accused of killing jeffery parker during a call back in april when responding with other officers to a suicidal man. waay 31 will
