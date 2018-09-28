Speech to Text for Truck Fire Shuts Down Road

breaking news this morning-- a truck fire has shut down a major roadway in huntsville-- and right now-- no word on when it will reopen. this is happening at the corner of sparkman drive and i-565. jefferson tyler is live at the scene where he's gathering new information. jefferson. . you can see a truck that hit this signal pole on the corner. police cars have blocked off the entrances to the street. you can the electrical lines in the street that are dangerous. according to huntsville police, the truck hit the lightpole at a high rate of speed, taking out the signal light. by the time police arrived, the truck was on fire. and there was no driver at the scene. police do believe that they have the driver in custody. they found him nearby, and he's been transported to the hospital with minor injuries. it's not clear when this intersection willbe clear and the signals back up. but you want to look for detours if this is on your way to work. the good news is that the other electrical in the area wasn't effected by the accident. reporting live in huntsville waay 31 news.