Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tsunami Warning Lifted After Earthquake

Tsunami Warning Lifted After Earthquake

Posted: Fri Sep 28 07:49:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 28 07:49:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Tsunami Warning Lifted After Earthquake

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a breaking news update right now-- we've just learned that tusnami warning issued after a 7-point-5 magnitude earthquake hit in central indonesia-- has been lifted. pictures of the damage however are just starting to roll in. about 30 minutes ago is when we learned of the earthquake--tri ggering that tsunmai warning. we've also learned of another earthquake that same area earlier this morning-- that one was a 6- point-one and killed one person and left dozens
Huntsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events