Speech to Text for Fast Cast Friday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. let's start with waay 31's jefferson tyler. you need to adjust your commute if you come through the northbound ramp of sparkman and i 565. a truck hit this signal light. causing electrical wires to come down and the truck to catch on fire. huntsville police believe they have the driver in custody. the suspect was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. at time it's unknown when this intersection will be up and operating like normal. right now a tusnami warning is lifted after a 7-point-5 magnitude earthquake hit in central indonesia. here are some photos of the damage left behind. we've also learned of another earthquake that same area earlier this morning-- that one was a 6- point-one and killed one person and left dozens of homes damaged. a judge is expected to decide whether or not the city of huntsville must turn over evidence to the district attorney from an internal review hearing. it's in connection to murder charges against huntsville police officer william darby. we will have a crew in that hearing this morning. today the senate judiciary committee will vote whether to recommend brett kavanaugh to the full senate. he's president trump's pick for the supreme court. dr. christie ford-- who has accused kavanaugh of sexual assault from when they were teens-- testified in a hearing along with kavanaugh yesterday. huntsville mayor tommy battle should find out the impact of repaving on the city...and how the new 2019 budget effects city retirees. the council removed $729,000 dollars from the street repaving budget last night and give it to the retirees as a one time bonus. this morning waay 31 is waiting to learn just when a space-transportation company... owned and funded by amazon's owner...will bring 400 new jobs to the city huntsville. in 2017 -- blue origin said it would build a facility in huntsville if it gets the contract. construction is set to being very soon on a new taxiway at huntsville international airport. it's part of a $29.1 million dollar grant from the department of transportation. it adds space for 11 large plane parking spots. it could take as long as two years to finish construction. today is your last chance to complete the public transit survey for the city of huntsville. the goal of the survey is to gather input on different experiences and needs who use the huntsville shuttle service and the handi-ride system. the company behind the survey will present the results to city council. there will be a single lane closure starting today on the bridge going from interstate 565 westbound to interstate 65 southbound. it's so crews can do bridge repair work. work is expected to begin today at 8 pm-- and should be complete by 4 am monday. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?