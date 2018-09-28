Speech to Text for Truck Fire Shuts Down Road

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news this morning-- before you head out the door-- you may want to take an alternate route to work. it's due to a truck fire. right now part of sparkman at the corner of i-565 is shut down. jefferson tyler is live at the scene with what happened. jefferson. . you can see a truck that hit this signal pole on the corner. police cars have blocked off the entrances to the street. you can the electrical lines in the street that are dangerous. according to huntsville police, the truck hit the lightpole at a high rate of speed, taking out the signal light. by the time police arrived, the truck was on fire. and there was no driver at the scene. police do believe that they have the driver in custody. they found him nearby, and he's been transported to the hospital with minor injuries. it's not clear when this intersection willbe clear and the signals back up. but you want to look for detours if this is on your way to work. the good