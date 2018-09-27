Speech to Text for New cotton gin to open in Limestone County

new at 6... a new 7.2-million dollar cotton gin -- will soon open in limestone county. this will be the first one to open in 60 years. waay 31's rodneya ross visited the gin to learn more about how it will help local farmers. ll: "this cotton gin here in athens will allow farmers to be able to process their cotton faster and in turn get paid quicker." vo: associated growers cooperative began planning for the gin in november of last year. manager billy sickler told me construction began in april after 11 local farmers joined in on the project. sickler said the slow production process last year was one of the reasons the gin was needed. sot: "last year we had a big crop come in and it took us five and a half months to gin a crop last year." vo: sickler explained to me that farmers aren't able to sell their cotton crops until they have been ginned. the new gin will double the amount of bales they are able to process allowing them to make a profit quicker. sot: "the old gin we would gin between 20 and 24 bales per hour. this gin will gin between 45 and 60 gins per hour." vo: jerry newby of newby farms is one of the farmers involved in the project. he decided to join after shutting down his own gin. he told me he hopes the new gin will help him process his cotton faster and yield a better quality product. sot: "hopefully as some quality to the cotton with this new technology in these gins. adding the fiber length and things like that that happen in the ginning process." ll: in just three weeks the gin will be up and running which means the farmers will be able to bring their cotton here to get processed. in athens, rr, waay 31 news. associated growers told waay 31 -- they've already had one farm bring cotton to the gin for processing once construction is complete. they're expecting more farmers to start bringing crops -- once the rain passes and