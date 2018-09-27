Speech to Text for Co-Co Tate Hughes's 400th Win PKG

friday night. it's so rare to hear about someone winning hundreds of games in their career, i mean the great tom brady has like 225 wins so far in his career, and that doesn't even hold a candle to one madison county volleyball coach.waay 31's lauren cavasinni is here with the story. yea thanks lynden. tonight the hazel green volleyball team came to lee high school to play two teams back - to back. and they have a pretty special person leading them through each game. < "i would say that my coach is invested." "she is fearless" "super competitive and loves to win" those are just a few ways the hazel green volleyball team described their coach co-co tate hughes. hughes has coached high school volleyball for eleven years, 9 of those years, she's been the trojan's head coach. nat pop she's accomplished a lot, even brought a state title back to hazel green two years ago. but last saturday, coach hughes was able to add another accolade, she won her 400th game. co-co tate hughes/hazel green volleyball coach: "i actually knew about it, but i didn't tell them about it and so after we won, i slipped it to my assistant coach, i was like 'that was my 400th win' and she like was like 'oh my gosh' so she told the kids and they got excited." her team, couldn't be more proud. hannah hampel/hazel green junior: "i was like yes, you deserve this, this is all you." myah magwood/hazel green senior: "i'm just really proud of her for her 400th win and she really deserves it." the trojans won two straight thursday night, but all the attention was still rightfully centered around coach hughes. gracie lynn butler/hazel green sophomore: "congratulations. we are so proud of you and we're glad to be on the journey with you."