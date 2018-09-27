Speech to Text for Rain causes delays for cotton crops

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 4... local farmers are keeping a close eye on their cotton crops as rain continues to pour down causing production delays . they're also monitoring the soybean tariff's imposed by china. waay 31's rodneya ross was in athens today where she talked to a local farmer to see how the rain is impacting his crops and what the tariff's could mean for his soybeans. "while rain is typically good for crops too much of it for too long can have a negative affect. that's what's happening here at newby farms where it's currently affecting cotton crops." i talked to our chief meteorologist stephen bowers and he told me limestone county has gotten about three inches of rain over the last two days. jerry newby of newby farms told me all of this rain is causing problems for his cotton crops. "as cotton opens it needs sunlight more so than rain. the rain can really affect the cotton's quality." a third generation farmer -- newby told me he now has to wait for the cotton to dry out so he can begin harvesting it.that will take a few days putting a halt on production. he also said rain causes the leaves to stain the cotton which can affect it's price on the market. "they'll inspect this cotton and grade it is what we say. and they'll find the deficiencies in it according to the color and everything that goes into what you want out of your cotton and it's going to hurt us a good bit." not only does newby have to worry about his cotton crops -- but he's also concerned about the price of soybean due to the tariff's china has imposed. "we feel that the tariff's have probably cost us 20 to 25 percent of what this crop was worth a few months ago before they went into affect to how much the market has dropped now." "newby told me that while the rain did not have an impact on his corn production, it is having an impact on the soybeans and is pushing that production back. in athens, rr, waay 31 news." newby also told waay 31 he is already deciding how much soybean to produce next year based off the impact of the