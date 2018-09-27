Speech to Text for City council passes budget

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information... the huntsville city council passed the budget for 2019... but they made a major change to it... by shifting funds to pay retired city employees a one-time bonus. waay 31's kody fisher was in the meeting... kody... how much is the bonus... and where did the council get money to pay for it? just under an hour ago the council voted to take seven hundred and twenty nine thousand dollars from the street repaving budget... and give it to retired city employees... we still don't know what the exact impact on repavingwill have on the city in 2019... but the mayor's office tells waay 31 they will work on finding that information on friday morning... the resolution to give retired employees a bonus was a contentious one... council president mark russell was not a fan and voted no... but devyn keith... bill kling... and will culver all voted to give the retirees a bonus... councilwoman jennie robinson was not at the meeting because of a family health emergency... and did not vote... we still need to confirm with the alabama retired state employees association how many retirees this impacts... and how much each person will receive... but overall... this meeting was heated... and you could visibly see frustration on the face of council president bill russell as the amendment to the budget was made... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... there were roughly a dozen current city employees at the meeting tonight asking for a bigger cost of living pay raise then what they were getting in the budget... councilman bill kling tried to get it raised from 1 percent to 2 percent... but it was voted down... so city employees will only see a one percent cost of living pay increase in the 2019