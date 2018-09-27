Speech to Text for LAUREN GAME OF THE WEEK PREVIEW

that's right, lynden. it's homecoming week here at sparkman high school but while the students and fans enjoy the homecoming festivities, the senators football team is focused in on playing the buckhorn bucks. rondell cole/sparkman wide receiver: "they play hard. they play as a team, so we can't take them lightly." this matchup against buckhorn isn't a region game for the senators but that doesn't mean they are taking things easy this week. nathan gunn/sparkman tight end: "we came out for practice this week ready to fly around and go hard, so i think we're ready." sparkman and buckhorn play each other every year and currently the bucks have a six to four lead over the senators. laron white/sparkman head coach: "you know they're going to give us their best shot, and we gotta step up to the plate and give them our best shot." now something to watch for this week is buckhorn's offense. just last year jaylon dixon was playing on the defensive side of the ball as a corner but now he is the starting quarterback for the bucks. keith henderson/buck horn head coach: "when we installed the offense that we have, that we put in, you know our thought process was to bring the best athlete we could over to the offensive side and give him that opportunity. and jaylon's done a fantastic job at that." and one of his teammates says he's doing just fine in his new role. kenneth allison/buckhor n ?: "he's progressing more. he's getting better at understanding the quarterback position." now both these teams did lose last week, so they'll both be looking to put a "w" in the win column, so it should be a good matchup but we will have to wait until tomorrow night to see. for now, reporting from sparkman high school, lc waay