Frontier Airlines Coming to the city

new information ... huntsville international airport just received a piece of a 209 million dollar grant from the department of transportation. the airport is set to use their more than29 million dollar share in a few days. .. when they start construction on airport improvements waay 31s sierra phillips spoke with airport officials who said this could mean big things for not only the airport-- but for growth in huntsville. "i'm here at the hsv international airport which is where that 29.1 million dollar grant is headed, right now passengers aren't going to see immediate changes but airport representatives tell me this could mean positive economic change for hsv" rick tucker is the executive director for huntsville international airport- he told me this grant will make huntsville more competitive especially when it comes to international cargo tucker "we're using that to expand all our international capabilities with all the air cargo that we have" construction starts soon to add a taxiway with eleven large plane parking spots as well as over 600,000 square feet of hanger space for that cargo tucker "when the faa came out with all the forms necessary for the application we were ready to go" lee leblanc- who lives here in huntsville told me this is another sign of huntsville moving forward leblanc- "i think it just sets conditions that allow opportunities to be expanded not just in capabilities but also in jobs" some construction starts in the next few days and could take anywhere from 18 months to 2 yearsin hsv sp waay31 news . airport officials told us this is not the only way the airport is growing. they say passenger traffic was up 15 percent last month and next month frontier airlines will have it's first flight out of the