Madison Storm Shelters

new at five ... the city of madison is looking to add community storm shelters. right now , there are none. severe weather and tornadoes are a potential threat in the tennessee valley... madison wants to be prepared. waay31's steven dilsizian is digging into what changes we could see. "the more you can do in preparation... the better off you are if you would have a situation that would require a response and the recovery phase after that' steve perry is the emergency manager for the city of madison... and to him preparation for severe weather is key. right now the city of madison does not have any community storm shelters where the doors are open to anybody who needs a safe place to go. perry is turning to the community to ask for businesses... churches or suitable homes to consider opening their doors to the public in the case of an emergency... take sot: perry "its neighbor helping neighbor... its communities helping communities" zach shimizu knows the dangers tornado's can bring and is worried that right now.. there are no options in the city. take sot: zach shimizu - lives in madison "pretty concerning... i have family that live down in athens... they weren't hit by the tornadoes but they were very close... less than half a mile" take standup: as of right now.. .there are 5 community storm shelters surrounding the city of madison but none actually inside city limits... now, perry will be going out in the community to try and find organizations willing to open their doors. take sot: perry "it gives every citizen access to somewhere to go during severe weather" take sot: zach shimizu - lives in madison "having a place that people can go in the case of bad weather like a tornado... would definitely put my mind at ease" in madison.. steven dilsizian....waay31 news. madison fire and rescue wants you to contact them if you are willing to take people in during a severe weather emergency. you can find that information on our website at waay tv