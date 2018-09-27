Speech to Text for Kids being targeted on the internet

31 news at 10. a major bust this week as agents arrested 24 men in new jersey. they're accused of trying to lure children for sex on popular online apps and video games. all of the suspects joined games and apps with chat room features that allowed them to talk to their targets. waay31'snajahe sherman spoke with fbi cyber experts here in huntsville to learn more about digital dangers... and an important warning every parent should hear. mother emily perry told me she monitors her son's online activity now, closer than ever before... recently her son had quite a scare while playing an online video game that allowed him to interact with other players. emily perry/ mother: 1:26:46:29 - he was playing roadblocks and they kept asking, accept my request, accept my request as in a friend request. so i accept the request and think it's just a normal age child like he is, and come to find out it's a woman. 1:27:06:19 - she was like , you can come to my house and play... according to the crimes against children research center.... one in five u.s teenagers who regularly log onto the internet say they have received unwanted sexual solicitation via the web. research from the center for missing and exploited children shows 75-percent of children are willing to share personal information online about themselves and their family in exchange for goods and services. special agent with the fbi scott pierre deals with the worst of the worst child exploitation cases in our region... he told me more than half of them typically begin with the predator making contact with a child online.... scott pierre / fbi special agent: 1:13:40:08-all the video game systems now have the ability to play online and kids love to do that. my own kids love to do that themselves. they want to play against other kids, the want to compete against other kids. the issue is the same that we see with these social media apps, you don't always know who the other person is on the other game system. in perry's case, she blocked the adult who tried to make contact with her child.. and no longer allows her son to play interactive video games unless she is sitting right next to him. fbi agents told me you should not allow your children to play interactive video games unsupervised... they also reinforce that they should never accept an online friend request from someone they don't personally know. for waay 31 news, i'm