Blue Origin wins ULA contract

coming up. new information -- blue origin... a space- transportation company... will invest 200-million dollars in huntsville and bring 400 new jobs! that's after being awarded a contract with united launch alliance. thanks for joining us, i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. blue origin was selected over aerojet rocketdyne for the job... the company will be creating the engine for a new u-l-a rocket called the vulcan. waay 31's steven dilsizian talked with mayor tommy battle about the new contract and how it keeps huntsville at the forefront of aerospace engineering... steven? blue origin is owned and funded by amazon owner jeff bezos.... within the last two hours... mayor tommy battle told me it will take the rocket city to a whole new level. ".... to add blue origin to the mix... all of a suddenwe aren't just rocket city usa... we are rocket city for the world." today.... blue origin was awarded the contract from united launch alliance to build a new rocket engine... the be- 4... for their vulcan space rocket... in 2017... the company said if they were in this position and won the contract... they would build a facility in huntsville... now they are going to do just that. take sot: "talked to bob smith... the ceo of blue origin... he's excited about coming here... breaking ground.... getting a facility built." the investment by blue origin will bring new... high paying job opportunities to the area. take sot: "400 workers that make an average of 75 thousand dollars each... when you start talking about it thats 30 million dollars coming into this community day in and day out" while blue origin won the contract to build a specific engine for the new rocket -- aerojet rocketdyne will also be working on different parts of the same rocket here in huntsville. the two will be working together to help get the vulcan rocket set for the first flight in 2020. blue origin will take up 46 acres in research park to build a four hundred thousand square foot facility.... right now there is no date on when construction will start... reporting live in huntsville... steven dilsizian...waay31 news.