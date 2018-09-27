Speech to Text for Elkmont High School student

devices. new at five elkmont high school parents are concerned after learning a student allegedly threatened school violence with a gun. 18-year-old kayla phillips is at the limestone county jail charged with making a terrorist threat. waay31's brittany collins went to elkmont high school and spoke with parents. this morning deputies say kayla phillips made a verbal threat that was overhead by a teacher in class... many parents told me they're glad the students are okay. vo other parents told me they were not aware of the arrest until they looked on facebook this afternoon and saw a statement from the principal stating a student was arrested for making a verbal threat....some parents told me they received a phone call about the situation. i caught up with sam landers...his nephew goes to elkmont high school. he told me he wasn't aware about this until he looked on social media. plus, he wishes the school went on lock down. sot sam latham elkmont high school parent sometimes teachers over hear things and let it go. this teacher really done her job and turned that person in. the resource officer done his job. cont vo the resource officer took kayla phillips to the limestone county jail ... i also reached out to the limestone county school board for comment--but i have not heard back live a bond for phillips hasn't been set yet. reporting in limestone county brittany collins waay 31