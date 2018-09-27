Clear
Twin tigers get pumpkin treat for 1st birthday

Who needs cake when you can have pumpkin on your first birthday?

PITTSBURGH -- Who needs cake when you can have pumpkin on your first birthday?

The adorable twin Amur tiger cubs at the Pittsburgh Zoo were gifted pumpkins as treats for their special day.

Andre and Tesha rolled and tugged the pumpkins around a bit before eventually deciding to have a taste.

It may be safe to say they enjoyed them!

