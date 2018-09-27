Speech to Text for LawCall: Power of Attorney

them out. call in 256-536-0077 to ask questions about "crime and punishment." before that we have michael timberlake from siniard, timberlake & league. powers of attorney, there's what lawyers can do, but also a document called a power of attorney. >> michael timberlake: right. >> sharon doviet: what is that and who needs one. >> michael timberlake: most everybody needs one. we say everybody needs a power of attorney. they need a healthcare power of attorney. they need an advanced directive, and they need a will. in general a power of attorney is just a legal document that gets somebody -- that gives somebody the authority to do what you can do, either execute documents or transfer property or enter into contracts, do things that you can do. and it can be limited. it can be limited for one particular purpose. you know, i'm giving you the authority to sign this document for me. or it can be a general power of attorney that basically gives you the right to do anything that you can do. if it is a financial power of attorney, you typically want the powers to be spelled out and in the power of attorney in the document so that you know that if you're giving someone the power to do something, it's in that document. in a medical power of attorney, typically it's specific as well. there are certain situations. you say, okay, if i'm incapacitated, i can't handle this for myself, i'm giving this person the authority to do things or to make healthcare decisions for me. typically they make them in conjunction with what we call an advanced directive, which is a document that says, if i'm in this condition, this is what i would like. and that takes, you know, the person that has that power, makes sure that they understand what exactly you want. so that's an important document to have >> sharon doviet: and they're no knowledger effective once somebody passes away. what you said, it's what you can do. and if you passed away, you couldn't do it yourself, so it's powerless at the point you pass away >> michael timberlake: somebody comes and said, i had power of attorney. well, it's gone. once they pass away, you have to