Speech to Text for Chemical Plant Explosion Kills 1

the family of a man killed in a chemical plant explosion does not want any information released about their loved one-- including his name. we know the man died as he worked on an empty chemical tank at umicore specialty chemicals in arab. waay-31 crews spotted trucks with the local of hubbard and drake contracting outside the plant. but, we've called the company but haven't received a response if the victim was their