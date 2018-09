Speech to Text for Arrested for Drug Possession

pandas. this morning, an albertville man is in jail facing drug charges. police arrested ricky gibson during a routine traffic stop. they found 15 grams of meth and a bag of marijuana. he's charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. gibson's bond is set at 30- thousand-dollars.