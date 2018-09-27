Speech to Text for New Stadium Pre-Construction Meeting

happening today-- the city of madison is taking the next step in what is a long road to bring baseball back to the tennessee valley. today-- city officials will sit down to iron out some details on construction of the new stadium. waay 31's jefferson tyler is live at madison city hall with more on what's expected to happen today. jefferson. other details, such as the contract concerning the new name, are not expected to be discussed today. we will have a reporter at that meeting-- and will bring you updates on the waay 31 news at midday. live in madison-- jefferson tyler waay 31 news. the city council has already approved a bid by locally owned construction company, hoar construction, to build the project. waay 31 has learned from city council president tommy overcast there's a 46 million dollar maximum budget set on the project-- and hoar construction says it will cost them 38 million. we know ball corps will not be at today's meeting-- but stadium architect populous will be in attendance. i'm standing outside the doors, where city staff will meet this morning at 9 to discuss costs and pre- construction details of the new home to the rocket city trash