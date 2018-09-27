Clear
Video Games and Cyber Safety

new information....a major bust this week as agents arrested 24 men in new jersey accused of trying to lure children for sex on popular online apps and video games. all the suspects joined games and apps with chat room features that allowed them to talk to their targets. this week i spoke with f-b-i cyber experts in huntsville to learn more about the digital dangers for children. a special agent with the f-b-i who deals with the worst of the worst child exploitation cases in our region... told me more than half of all cases typically begin with the predator making contact with a child online. all the video game systems now have the ability to play online and kids love to do that. my own kids love to do that themselves. they want to play against other kids, the want to compete against other kids. the issue is the same that we see with these social media apps, you don't always know who the other person is on the other game system. coming up tonight on waay 31 news at 6 an important warning every parent should hear... plus the best way to protect your children from cyber predators... that's
