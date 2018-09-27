Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Sock Recycling

Posted: Thu Sep 27 07:04:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 27 07:04:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events