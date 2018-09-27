Speech to Text for Fast Cast Thursday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

door. happening today in just a couple of hours, the woman accusing scotus nominee brett kavanaugh is set to testify. christine blasey ford accuses kavanaugh of trying to rape her when they were teens. the hearing starts at 9 this morning. right now we are seeing a brand new image of whats left after a massive fire at an unfinished apartment building in downtown huntsville. what caused the fire is not known right now. one fire fighter hurt and being treated at a hospital for a leg injury. crews still monitoring hot spots. the fire started just before 1 this morning. the building was about 80 percent complete. about 16 people living nearby had to evacuate. today the huntsville city council will vote on next years city budget ... the proposed budget includes more funding for fire and rescue but less for police ... public works will also get more funding jefferson i'm standing outside of madison city hall, where city staff will meet this morning at 9 am to discuss the costs and pre-construction details of building the stadium for madison's new baseball team, the rocket city trash pandas.we've been told that baseball team owner ballcore will not be there today. but that the stadium'sarchitect populous will be on hand to discuss details. happening today ... the huntsville city council will hear options on a possible increase to your utility bill ... the city council has three options to choose from to handle the increase in rates. the council will go over the plan tonight and vote october 11th. waay 31 learned the man who they believe is involved in the murder of a huntsville woman-- is charged with"interference of custody." 20-year-old x-zavier scott was taken into custody in clarke county in connection to the murder of tiffany kelley. huntsville police investigators are still in clark county--talking with the scott. the family of a man killed in a chemical plant explosion does not want any information released about their loved one-- including his name. we know the man died as he worked on an empty chemical tank at umicore specialty chemicals in arab. waay-31 now knows the name of the two people killed in a wreck on highway 67 in decatur. police said laurence thompson and margie dean died in the crash wednesday morning police are still investigating what lead to the wreck. a elkmont high student accused of making a threat against own high school is now free on bond. kayla phillips is free this morning on a $50,000 dollar bond. according to the sheriff's office, she threatened gun violence at the school - was immediately detained - and taken to the limestone county