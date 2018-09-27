Speech to Text for Huntsville's 2019 Budget

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

anyone else. happening today ... the huntsville city council will vote on the city's 2019 budget just in time for the start of the fiscal year ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now to show us some of the high points of the 2019 plan and how they measure up to money spent last year ... in this 254 million dollar budget ... the line items that jump out at me are the ones that pay for the safety of the city you live in and the condition of the roads you drive on ... take a look at the graphic on your screen ... i compared the 2018 and 19 city budgets and this is how things shape up for fire ... police ... and public works ... you can see huntsville fire and rescue is getting a bump in funding ... but in the proposed budget huntsville police is getting less ... keep in mind this comes at a time when the city is seeing more homicides than in years past ... and public works ... they're getting more money this year ... good news for road repair in the city ... tonight's vote will finalize the budget ... and the new fiscal year starts next week ... live in hsv ss waay 31