Speech to Text for Huntsville Utilities Rate Hike

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today ... the huntsville city council will hear options on a possible increase to your utility bill ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now to explain the different ways huntsville utilities could roll out the increase ... he city council has three options to choose from to tackle the increase in rates ... one is a two roughly two percent increases every other year... the second option is a less than one percent increase every year for five years... the third is an increase is based on usage... the reason behind this proposed rate increase is two part ... first an increased cost of materials ... and second ... the tennessee valley authority plans to charge huntsville utilities more money for power ... if it's something they're going to mandate one way or another then i'd rather have it increase piece by piece." the city council will hear this plan tonight ... and vote october 11th if the council picks one ... the increase will start on january 1st 2019