Speech to Text for Madison City Meeting on Baseball Stadium

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of three accusers. happening today-- the city of madison will sit down with contractors to try and hammer out details about the new baseball stadium. starting in 2020-- it will be home to the rocket city trash pandas. waay 31's jefferson tyler is live at city hall this morning with more on what the city hopes to accomplish. jefferson? jefferson. the main topic of discussion for this morning is the construction on the baseball stadium. on september 18th,the city council approved locally owned hoar construction to build the park. they bid just over 38-million for the project. waay 31 has learned from city council president tommy overcash there's a 46 million dollar maximum set for the project. we've been told stadium's designer populous will be on hand today to discuss pre-construction costs and details. now the owner of the team-- ballcorps-- will not be on hand