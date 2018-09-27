Speech to Text for More Rain and a Flood Watch

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight at 6. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? while the torrential, steady rain of wednesday is out of the area, thursday still won't be dry.sprinkles, showers, a few downpours, and even some rumbles of thunder are back in the forecast for today.overall, the chance of rain is 60% and the flash flood watch continues through the evening as a result.the best chance at some heavier rain from time to time is mainly along and east of i- 65.otherwise, we're all cloudy with temperatures steady in the 70s. by tonight, most of the showers activity comes to an end.we hang on to the cloud cover and temperatures dip to the lower 60s.friday will be mainly dry, but a stray shower is not impossible.it will be a bit warmer by the afternoon - near 80 degrees.