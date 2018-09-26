Speech to Text for Huntsville Utilities rate hike possible

to huntsville.. new details... waay 31 learned a proposed rate hike on your huntsville utility bill is due to the increased cost of materials. the tennessee valley authority... who provides energy to huntsville... plans to charge more money for power... those costs would trickle down to you.. waay 31's kody fisher joins us live to break down the three options the huntsville city council will have to choose from to tackle the rate increase. right now... huntsville utilities is proposing to increase your fixed rate... and not base it on how much electricity you use per month.. tyler swegles/huntsvi lle utilities customer "i prefer the rates stay as they are." while customer tyler swegles doesn't want to pay more for electricity... an increase is coming... it just depends on in what format... city council has three options... one that has two roughly two percent increases every other year... one with less than a one percent increase every year for five years... or one where the increase is based on usage... tyler swegles/huntsvi lle utilities customer "if it's something they're going to mandate one way or another then i'd rather have it increase piece by piece." kody fisher nats "your water will not be apart of this rate hike" nats "and neither will your gas bill, because both of those utilities are on different contracts and the rates of those are controlled differently than your electricity bill." nats "and huntsville utilities says they prefer the option that does not change how you're billed based on how much you use here at your meter, because they say the fixed rate increases provide stability to you the customer." wes kelley/president of huntsville utilities "when we put more of the rate increase into the usage portion of the bill, we increase the kilowatt hours, what happens is during periods of extreme weather when cold winter mornings, hot summer days, that magnifies the impact of the bill." huntsville utilities says they need this increase to cover increased costs... such as more expensive poles... and cable... but say city council doesn't approve the rate increase... then the tennessee valley authority will automatically change the rates anyway... and change it based on usage... where someone using a lot of electricity would get a break on their bill... and people using less would pay more... huntsville utilities is not a fan of that idea... and swegles isn't a fan of tva making decisions for us either... tyler swegles/huntsvi lle utilities customer "i'd rather keep it local and have our own guys take care of us." the options for the rate increase will be presented to city council tomorrow... and the first opportunity for a vote is on october 11th... if the council picks one... the increase with start on january 1st 2019... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31