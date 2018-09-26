Speech to Text for Family Hydroplanes into Flood waters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for water to flow. new details at five ... a mother was trapped inside her car with her two children in albertville this morning. she tells waay31 she hydroplaned off the road and ended up in dangerous flood waters. you're looking atsome pictures people sent to us. the car was trapped around 7 this morning on glover street .... within minutes, police and fire crews were there to help the family. waay31's steven dilsizian spent the day learning more details about what happened in this scary situation. im here on glover street where behind me... this slanted part of the street was completely flooded earlier this morning... leaving a mother... a one year old and a four year old... trapped in their car. take sot: luke lathan - albertville fire and rescue "ive never seen anything like it in albertville before... i mean we live on top of a mountain so we usually don't have to deal with that amount of water in one place and one time" its something albertville firefighter luke lathan never expected... but he got the call to go to glover street on wednesday morning after water levels were so high... it trapped a family inside their car. take sot: lathan "the water was probably up to the door handles... um... the water wasnt really moving fast it was just the amount of water that was there" albertville police and fire crews forced a car door open... and the two children and mother were rescued. i reached out to the mother asking what exactly happened and she tells me she was simply driving her children to school when the car hydroplaned into the flooded street. she tells me the doors and windows would not open and the car was completely totaled. joannie saint lives a a few blocks from the street and says she's seen it flood before. take sot: joannie saint - lives in albertville "if you get trapped when it is high you are in trouble" lathan wants people to know it doesn't take a lot of water to put you in a dangerous situation. take sot: luke lathan - albertville fire and rescue "it doesn't take a lot of water at all to actually move a vehicle off of the road and put you in a bad situation so just stop and turn it around" in albertville... steven dilsizian...waay31 news. her mother tells waay31 the family is safe and they are grateful for the quick response of