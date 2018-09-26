Speech to Text for Residents concerned about flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with parts of the tennessee valley under a flash flood watch, waay 31 learned one madison county community is hoping their properties don't flood again. we've been talking to homeowners in the whitt haven neighborhood for more than a year...as they've fought to get the county to fix the ditches beside their homes that flood during heavy rains. waay 31's sydney martin talked to a homeowner today---and learned he stayed up through the night trying to get some of his belongings moved since nothing has been done to fix the flooding issue. "one neighbor told me this ditch was completely dry on monday. now he's concerned if the rain doesn't stop his property could get destroyed again." mike elmore, lives in madison county, "i never miss work but if i feel my home is in danger i have to do what i have to do." mike elmore took wednesday off work to watch his property and hopefully save his belongings if the ditches beside his home overflow. mike elmore, lives in madison county,"we had hard rain last night and we also had hard rain this morning. it doesn't take very much at all. as you can see it fills up pretty fast." in 20-16 water left behind almost 40 thousand dollars worth of damage to his family's garage, crawl space, and air conditioning unit. elmore told me his family purchased flood insurance after that incident----but they're still waiting for their county commissioner to figure out how to fix the problem.. mike elmore, lives in madison county,"they've done enough studies to know.. that a first grader would know how to do it by now but we haven't got there." elmore told me last week county workers cut down weeds as tall as 6 feet that had grown in the ditch... since no solution has been found.... elmore told me he'll continue to watch the ditches and move his belongings so they don't get destroyed. mike elmore, lives in madison county,"maybe if the rain portion goes away sometime tonight...by then we will know if it's going to be one way or the other." in madison county sm waay 31 news. we reached out to district four commissioner phil vandiver who's in charge of the area to find out if anything has been done to alleviate the flooding concerns. he told us his office is working with the u-s fish and wildlife service to find a solution. in the meantime, they'll work to maintain the ditches to keep them open